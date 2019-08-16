  • WJZ 13On Air

ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — More than 656 grams of cocaine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms were seized in a drug bust in Anne Arundel County Friday morning.

County police were tipped off about drug activity at a home in the 600 block of Southern Hills Drive in Arnold in July. They executed a search warrant Friday morning and seized the following items:

  • 21 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $12,221)
  • 88 grams of marijuana (estimated street value $9,177)
  • 58 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (estimated street value $2,785)
  • 12 Oxycontin pills
  • Cutting agents/paraphernalia (powder inositol, powder caffeine, bags, empty gel capsules, scale)
  • S. Currency
  • 2009 Jeep Cherokee

A 34-year-old Arnold man was also arrested in the case.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Benjamin Paul Freeman was charged with possession of CDS – marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and Oxycontin, possession of CDS with intent to distribute – marijuana, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

 

