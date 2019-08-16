Comments
ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — More than 656 grams of cocaine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms were seized in a drug bust in Anne Arundel County Friday morning.
County police were tipped off about drug activity at a home in the 600 block of Southern Hills Drive in Arnold in July. They executed a search warrant Friday morning and seized the following items:
- 21 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $12,221)
- 88 grams of marijuana (estimated street value $9,177)
- 58 grams of psilocybin mushrooms (estimated street value $2,785)
- 12 Oxycontin pills
- Cutting agents/paraphernalia (powder inositol, powder caffeine, bags, empty gel capsules, scale)
- S. Currency
- 2009 Jeep Cherokee
A 34-year-old Arnold man was also arrested in the case.
Benjamin Paul Freeman was charged with possession of CDS – marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and Oxycontin, possession of CDS with intent to distribute – marijuana, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
