



As gun violence continues to plague Baltimore and the United States as a whole, the debate over what, if any, actions could be taken to reduce gun deaths rages on.

In recent days, politicians at the state and national level have suggested a number of possible legislative solutions, from re-establishing mental health institutions to toughening sentences for repeat offenders.

But for two people who have been personally impacted by gun violence, any changes are too late.

Shiretta Henderson knows firsthand the pain from gun violence. Her 15-year-old son, Carlos Liverpool, Jr., was murdered on July 26.

Police say he was shot several times and found near Ellicott Driveway and Franklintown Road in west Baltimore.

The mother of 15-year-old Carlos Liverpool says she’s “going to be the loudest voice for my child.” The killing remains unsolved after more than 3 weeks. His body was found in the 1000-block of Ellicott Driveway in West Baltimore. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup @wjz pic.twitter.com/PSTKZkaNBr — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 16, 2019

“Who made them god to take my child’s life? It’s not just my child’s life, it’s everywhere,” Henderson told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “After funeral services are over — after weeks have gone by — you don’t get the support any more because people think you’re okay. You’ll never be okay. Ever.”

Police went door to door for tips, but the killing remains unsolved.

“I’m appalled at how the community doesn’t say anything,” Henderson said. “I’m going to be be the loudest voice for my child.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Since his death, at least 30 other people have been killed in Baltimore City. There have been at least six shootings since Thursday night that killed two people and injured a teenager.

4 shootings in less than an hour and a half tonight in Baltimore; at least one of them was deadly @wjz pic.twitter.com/W9dc4xsZgi — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 16, 2019

Henderson thinks about the life stolen from her son. She doesn’t want anyone else to go through the agony she feels.

“I could deal more if my son got hit by a car or died of natural causes, but for this to happen, this is something I’ll never be able to shake,” Henderson said. “It was just senseless and cowardly. When I lost my son, it felt like my whole world was gone.“

There is a nationwide debate over gun violence after several recent mass shootings. President Donald Trump has called for new mental health institutions.

Governor Larry Hogan said there should be tougher sentences for repeat, violent offenders.

Colin Goddard has had bullet fragments lodged in his body for more than 12 years. He was in French class at Virginia Tech when a fellow student opened fire in April 2007. Of the 17 people in his classroom that day, he’s one of only seven who survived.

“I was shot four times, and I’ve survived every other mass shooting since then. I know what it’s like for families to get that call in the hospital. I know how lives are turned upside down,“ Goddard said. “The tragedy can be so overwhelming. It can be paralyzing.“

Goddard has pushed for universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.

“These laws are so simple and common sense, we should’ve done this years ago,” Goddard said. “The U.S. Senate is the roadblock to having the next-level conversation that we need.”

He urges people contact their elected representatives and make their feelings known.

“I have to have hope,” he said.

If you have any information about the murder of Carlos Liverpool, Jr., you can contact Metro Crime Stoppers At 1-866-7-Lockup.