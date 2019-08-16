SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Passersby are being credited with helping to save a likely abandoned newborn in Silver Spring Friday evening.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said the passersby found the baby in the 10300 block of Tenbrook Court around 5 p.m. and provided initial care prior to first responders’ arrival.
County police said a passerby heard the baby crying and found her naked about ten feet from the sidewalk in the woods.
The newborn was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Officials believe she was born a few hours before she was found.
County police are reminding people of Maryland’s Safe Haven law, which allows a distressed parent who is unwilling or unable to care for an infant to safely give it up, no questions asked, at a hospital or law enforcement station within ten days of their birth without facing any criminal or civil liability.
