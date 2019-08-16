Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens get a win in the pre-season against the Green Bay Packers, but some unfortunate news was announced after the game.
Head coach John Harbaugh says defensive back Tavon Young’s injury is more serious than they thought.
The team now believes it is a disc issue in his neck.
Harbaugh says he may be out for the season.
Young signed a three-year contract earlier this year,
Making him the highest-paid nickel cornerback in the league at the time.
