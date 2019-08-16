  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The son of Coppin State University men’s baseball coach Sherman Reed was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Thursday night.

Police Friday evening identified Sherman Reed, Jr., 31, as the victim of a shooting in the 3800 block of West Patapsco Avenue.

1 Dead, Multiple Others Injured Across Baltimore In Separate Shootings

The junior Reed was shot in the head around 8 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our deepest sympathies are with Coach Reed and his family. We have no further comment at this time,” a university spokesperson said.

