BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tysons Foods Inc is recalling around 39,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product that may be possibly contaminated by foreign matter.
This product was sent to distribution centers in the following states: Missouri, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.
The frozen, fully cooked chicken patties were produced on Jan. 31, 2019.
The 26-ounce resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.
Each bag bears the plant code P-13456 and the “best if used” by date of January 31, 2020.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, the USDA said.
