BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I hope you are ready for the weekend. And I hope you have plans to stay cool. The actual temps are not that far off of the, now, normal of 85°. But the humid flow into the area will not abate and here ya go right up the heat index to the mid 90’s! And I think the return to HOT and HUMID now trumps the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast. And by the way only Saturday and Monday have no thunderstorms mentioned in the outlook. Thunderstorms the other days will be scattered or spotty but are mentioned none the less.

But humid…..WOW! Actually WOW AGAIN! Coming off of the news that this July was the hottest July ON PLANET EARTH, since records began in 1880, you’d figure we would be adapted to this stuff. NOT. But then again it is Summer in the Mid-Atlantic, August and the “dog days” are showing their fangs. Heat index, “real feel’ this weekend in the upper 90’s to very low 100’s. And we will keep actually forecast highs in the low 90’s through next week.

In two weekends it will be the Labor Day holiday break.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth.

MB!