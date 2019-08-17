Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Hundreds of animal shelters across the country, including locations in Baltimore, helped to find new homes for pets in need during the fifth Annual Clear the Shelters event.
Baltimore Humane Society waived all adoption fees Saturday as part of the pet adoption campaign.
The drive also helps to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and the overcrowding issues that local animal shelters typically experience.
Clear the Shelters began in 2014, and since then, the nationwide campaign has seen more than 150,000 pets adopted.
