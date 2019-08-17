  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman is being charged in the murder of a man found beaten to death inside his N. Clinton Street home shortly after midnight Friday.

The 47-year-old man was found dead at around 12:40 a.m., police said.

Detectives analyzed evidence on the scene of the home in the 500 block of N. Clinton Street, interviewed witnesses and quickly identified a suspect.

They arrested 44-year-old Grace Agnant of the same address. She has been charged with first-degree murder.

Courtesy: Baltimore Police

She is currently at Central Booking where she waits to see a court commissioner for her bail review.

