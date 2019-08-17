Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to a motorcycle collision that left one man dead on I-270 on Wednesday.
Two motorcycles lost control after colliding with each other on northbound I-270 south of Doctor Perry Road, police said.
The driver and only person on the motorcycle, identified as Dan J. Stanback, a 25-year-old man from Gaithersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other motorcycle has not been identified but was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Police said reckless operation is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.
All lanes of I-270 at the 24 mile marker were closed for around three and a half hours.
You must log in to post a comment.