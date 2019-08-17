BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nine-year-old Red Sox fan visited Fenway Park to meet Baltimore Orioles’ Chris Davis.

Henry Frasca wrote a letter to the first basemen and delivered it to a coach in the Orioles dugout on April 13.

“Thank you for the best day of my life.”

Red Sox fan Henry Frasca wrote a heart warming letter to Chris Davis, one that he’ll never forget! 🧡

🎥: @masnOrioles

pic.twitter.com/tzmgoKGqFU

— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 18, 2019