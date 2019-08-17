  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nine-year-old Red Sox fan visited Fenway Park to meet Baltimore Orioles’ Chris Davis.

Henry Frasca wrote a letter to the first basemen and delivered it to a coach in the Orioles dugout on April 13.

Davis read the note and placed it in his pocket just before his first-inning single snapped the longest slump in baseball history at 0-54.

The note read:

There are two things I want you to know.

First, the way you play baseball has nothing to do with how good a person you are.

But also, you have been so good; you have played in the MLB! You are great; don’t give up. We are rooting for you

The ball player has kept the note with him since that day, tucked inside a small bible, the Orioles said Saturday.

They two met for the first time on Saturday and Frasca tagged along with Davis during his pregame routine.

Frasca also got to throw a ball over the Green Monster from left field.

