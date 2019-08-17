BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis put some folks to the test in his “No Excuses Bootcamp Challenge” this weekend.

The camp was at City Garage on Saturday, and Lewis said it’s designed to challenge even the fittest among us.

“It ain’t coming to my event trying to be me or trying to be nobody else, it’s coming to this event trying to find a better you,” Lewis said.

There was cardio- lots of it.

Teens, even members of the U.S. Army came from Fort Meade to Baltimore to push themselves.

“It was actually really refreshing. I just gave birth a few months ago, so I’m really trying to get back into the groove of working out,” said participant Rachiel Morrison.

Beyond the physical challenge, there were also team building activities, sessions on nutrition and even yoga.

“I think it’s awesome as a community to encourage each other, mind body and spirit.” said participant Montez Franklin.

Lewis said the support is mindblowing.

“It’s exciting to always come back home to Baltimore but it’s been my life’s mission and it will never stop being my life mission,” Lewis said.

Participants had to buy tickets for this event but said it was absolutely worth it.