



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore was one of dozens of cities across the country where marches and rallies demanded action against gun violence on Saturday.

Gun violence has reached a boiling point in Baltimore and across the nation. There were eight fatal shootings in Baltimore this week alone.

The Maryland Chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action are part of a nationwide demonstration aimed at getting the U.S. Senate to pass gun legislation.

“It’s not about taking away guns, it’s about finding that even balance to save lives,” said Joshua Turner with Students Demand Action.

“We’re here with you to demand action,” said Sen. Ben Cardin at the rally Saturday.

Saving lives is a daily challenge in Baltimore where gun violence this week took the life of Sherman Reed Jr., the 31-year-old son of Coppin State University Coach Sherman Reed.

Coppin State Coach’s Son Killed In Shooting

Saturday’s march and rally has many participants thinking of their own personal stakes in this issue.

“Imagine finding out that the gunman was in jail for a firearm charge and was released and seven days later my son was murdered,” said Giselle Merck, Moms Demand Action.

“It is a disease that has infected every community,” said U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD), 3rd District.

The U.S. House has passed legislation requiring background checks for all gun sales and while Congress is on summer recess, there’s been pressure for the Senate to come back early to take up gun bills.

“This is a critical moment in this country’s history,” said U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), 7th District.

Congress is scheduled to return to session in September.