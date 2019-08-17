



BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to uncover all that Fells Point has to offer?

Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to an oyster house.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Tortilleria Sinaloa

Topping the list is Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot Tortilleria Sinaloa. Located at 1716 Eastern Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 344 reviews on Yelp.

Specialties of the house include tilapia tacos with Old Bay butter sauce, eggs with sausage and beans, and meat or vegetable quesadillas.

Seasonal soups, including beef tripe and pork with hominy are also on offer.

2. Thames Street Oyster House

Next up is Thames Street Oyster House, which offers seafood and sandwiches, situated at 1728 Thames St. With 4.5 stars out of 2,272 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Enjoy a hand-crafted cocktail, while taking in waterfront views. Try the Ginny Lynn, made with Tangueray, St. Germain and fresh grapefruit.

3. Ekiben

Ekiben, an Asian fusion restaurant, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 934 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1622 Eastern Ave. to see for yourself.

Yelper Philip M. wrote in a review on Aug. 1, “What I would get every day if I could is what my girlfriend ordered, the Neighborhood Bird. It’s Taiwanese curry fried chicken, which she also got over rice. I took a bite, and wow. Absolutely incredible.”

4. Todd Conner’s

Finally, check out Todd Conner’s, which has earned four stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and New American spot at 700 S. Broadway.

In addition to crab cake sandwiches and steak frites, the pub offers craft beers and cocktails and brunch options, such as biscuits and gravy and crab Benedict.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.