BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Adnan Syed, the Baltimore County man serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend plans to take his case to the Supreme Court.
The subject of the popular podcast “Serial” will ask the Supreme Court to review his case, and is planning on making a request on Monday, his attorney tweeted out Sunday morning.
“Coming Monday: Syed’s cert petition to the Supreme Court. Stay tuned. #FreeAdnan.” He tweeted out.
— Justin Brown (@CJBrownLaw) August 18, 2019
Syed was sentenced to life in prison for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, killed while they were teenagers attending Woodlawn High School.
When Syed asked for his case to be reviewed in Maryland, a judge vacated the murder conviction in 2016.
In March, the Maryland Court of Appeals voted not to reopen the case, 4-3.
