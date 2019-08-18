BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bank of America volunteers came out to Camden Yards on Sunday to celebrate their employees and stuff backpacks to give to kids at the start of the school year.

“What we’re doing is packing a thousand backpacks with school supplies for kids in the Baltimore City Public Schools.

The bank partnered with City Schools.

“I think we had about 60 pallets of supplies, it’s a lot of supplies here today,” said Janet Currie, Greater Maryland Market Manager.

They stuffed 1,000 backpacks with school supplies for students in need.

“Some children get to take it for granted that they have a new school year which means new school supplies and some children don’t,” Currie said.

Each backpack was purchased by the bank and donated to two Baltimore City Public Schools.

“500 backpacks are delivered to one school on the east side, one school on the west side,” said Mari Desangles, with Bank of America.

It’ll give kids the tools they need to succeed both in and out of the classroom.

“Having enough supplies and the supplies you need is just one basic way we can impact kids in the classroom at the very least they’re prepared and ready to show up to learn,” Desangles said.

The start of the school year for Baltimore City Public Schools is September 3.