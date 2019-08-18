  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The regular Light RailLink service between the Camden and North Avenue stops will resume at 5 a.m. Monday morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced.

Baltimore Department of Public Works has finished repairs caused by the July 8 water main break near Pratt and Howard Streets.

“I am gratified that we can announce the full restoration of our downtown Light RailLink service in time for Monday morning commuters,” said MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn. “We appreciate the patience of our riders as Baltimore City DPW worked to complete the necessary repairs.”

