Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Baltimore City and parts of Baltimore County.
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are moving through the area with about an inch of rain falling in just the past hour.
Some of the areas that could experience flooding include, Baltimore, Pikesville, Dundalk, Towson, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Parkville, Carney, Lochearn, Arbutus, Rosedale, Lansdowne, Fullerton, Eastpoint, Loch Raven Village and Eudowood.
Flood prone areas could also be inpacted including, Smith Avenue at Jones Falls, Clipper Mill Road near the Falls Road Overpass, North Point Boulevard near Kane Street, Pulaski Highway at Herring Run, Gwynn Oak Avenue at Gwynns Falls, Patapsco Avenue near The Baltimore City Limits, Deanwood Road near Debonair Court, and Security Boulevard near Dead Run Near I-70.
If you encounter a flooded area while driving turn around and don’t drown. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
This warning is in effect until 4:45p.m.
