Comments
THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — A man is dead after a vehicle collision in Thurmont, police said Sunday morning.
At around 4:21 a.m., Maryland State Troopers responded to the reported single-vehicle collision at southbound Rt. 15 at the 32 mile-marker in Thurmont.
When they arrived they found the vehicle was unoccupied, and after searching the area learned one man had been ejected from the vehicle.
The man, identified as Jeffrey Brookes Ridenour of Thurmont, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.