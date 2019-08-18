Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide in West Baltimore that happened late Saturday night.
Officers got a shotspotter alert for the 700 block of Whittmore Avenue at around 10 p.m.
When officers arrived they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where died shortly after.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
