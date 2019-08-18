Comments
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the mother of a newborn baby found in a wooded area alone in Silver Spring.
The mother is getting medical care at a hospital, police said.
Passersby Find Newborn, Likely Abandoned, In Silver Spring
The baby girl remains in stable condition at a hospital and is currently under the care and custody of Montgomery County Child Welfare Services.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time, police added.
