BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old woman was convicted of felony Medicaid fraud in which she pretended to be caring for her grandmother for several years.
Mariah Larease Moore is sentenced to one-year incarceration, all suspended and is on three years of probation- along with paying back $29,000 to the Medicaid program in restitution.
Moore worked for Abel Health Care Inc., which was owned by Moore’s mother and located in Towson. Abel was an authorized provider of services to Medicaid recipients.
Moore did in-home, personal care services, including assisting patients with grooming, bathing, toileting, dressing and giving them medicine.
From December 2013 through February 2016, Moore fraudulently represented to Medicaid numerous times that she was caring for her grandmother through Abel when Moore was no doing so and could not have been doing so because she was working another job in Baltimore County.
