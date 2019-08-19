



The Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCs) is hoping to save a dog who was found in a Baltimore alley last week with severe injuries to her neck.

Layla was standing in an alleyway in the Forest Park neighborhood, tied on a cord that led to her backyard. Her collar was so tight, it split her neck open, digging several inches into her skin.

City animal control responded immediately and took Layla to BARCS. The staff wasn’t sure they could save her, but they were going to try. The collar was so tight, they couldn’t even remove the metal clip from the collar.

Layla is in the ER in critical condition. Any infection would be considered life-threatening.

She needs emergency surgery and the BARCS is hoping the public will donate to their Franky Fund to help with her care.

[WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW]

“Just like you, we are angry, horrified and heartbroken. We never get immune to seeing this kind of abuse. Layla’s injuries didn’t happen overnight; they are the result of long-time abuse and neglect. Her case is one of the worst, if not the worst and most disturbing, embedded collar situations we have ever seen. It is unthinkable to imagine what kind of person would allow this to happen to such a beautiful and loving creature. And, through this entire nightmare, Layla’s biggest concern is giving kisses,” BARCS wrote on their blog Sunday.

Police are investigating. If you have any information about Layla, you can call the Baltimore City 311 hotline to file a report with the BCPD and Baltimore City Animal Control. The hotline is 24/7. You are able to remain anonymous.

