BOYDS, Md. (WJZ) — A technical rescue crew from Montgomery County Fire and EMS worked for three hours to free a 2,000-pound steer that’s stuck in the mud on a Maryland Farm.

The rescue was at Stargazing Farm on White’s Store Road in Boyds. The long-horned steer that was stuck in a muddy ravine is now free.

Technical rescue -?White’s Store Road, Boyds 2000 pound steer stuck in muddy ravine https://t.co/ohm4r9cUxh — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 19, 2019

The technical crew was working in nearly 100-degree heat Monday afternoon.

Boyd’s, MD @MontgomeryCoMD Animal Services & @mcfrs PE714, RS729, TRT700 & @mcfrs Special Ops using a ‘grip’ wench, cables & straps to extricate >2Kld steer from Muddy ravine – ‘feel-like’ temp ~ 100° pic.twitter.com/ecp1gSgDvK — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 19, 2019

Special operations used a “grip” wench, cables and straps to remove the steer from the mud.

(1115a 8/19) @MontgomeryCoMD Animsl Services & @mcfrs PE714, RS729, BC705, TR700, M731 on scene at Stargazing Farm on White’s Store Rd, Boyd’s w/ technical rescue of large long-horned steer stuck in a Muddy ravine pic.twitter.com/sD4r17pA0g — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 19, 2019

After three hours, the steer was finally free.