BOYDS, Md. (WJZ) — A technical rescue crew from Montgomery County Fire and EMS worked for three hours to free a 2,000-pound steer that’s stuck in the mud on a Maryland Farm.
The rescue was at Stargazing Farm on White’s Store Road in Boyds. The long-horned steer that was stuck in a muddy ravine is now free.
Technical rescue -?White’s Store Road, Boyds 2000 pound steer stuck in muddy ravine https://t.co/ohm4r9cUxh
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 19, 2019
The technical crew was working in nearly 100-degree heat Monday afternoon.
Boyd’s, MD @MontgomeryCoMD Animal Services & @mcfrs PE714, RS729, TRT700 & @mcfrs Special Ops using a ‘grip’ wench, cables & straps to extricate >2Kld steer from Muddy ravine – ‘feel-like’ temp ~ 100° pic.twitter.com/ecp1gSgDvK
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 19, 2019
Special operations used a “grip” wench, cables and straps to remove the steer from the mud.
(1115a 8/19) @MontgomeryCoMD Animsl Services & @mcfrs PE714, RS729, BC705, TR700, M731 on scene at Stargazing Farm on White’s Store Rd, Boyd’s w/ technical rescue of large long-horned steer stuck in a Muddy ravine pic.twitter.com/sD4r17pA0g
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 19, 2019
After three hours, the steer was finally free.
Update – Stargazing Farm, White’s Store Rd, large steer has been extricated by @mcfrs rescue crews after nearly 3 hrs being stuck in a muddy ravine, Obviously the animal is stressed by the heat & exertion (feel-likes temp 101°) The animal is resting & being cooled off pic.twitter.com/1Qu0FpBVhm
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 19, 2019
