BOYDS, Md. (WJZ) — A technical rescue crew from Montgomery County Fire and EMS worked for three hours to free a 2,000-pound steer that’s stuck in the mud on a Maryland Farm.

The rescue was at Stargazing Farm on White’s Store Road in Boyds. The long-horned steer that was stuck in a muddy ravine is now free.

The technical crew was working in nearly 100-degree heat Monday afternoon.

Special operations used a “grip” wench, cables and straps to remove the steer from the mud.

After three hours, the steer was finally free.

