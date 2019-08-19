  • WJZ 13On Air

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County woman now holds the state record for catching the largest common dolphinfish, also known as mahi mahi.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Kristy Frashure of Pasadena reeled in the 74.5-pound fish during a tournament in Ocean City Friday.

Kristi Frashure and her record-breaking mahi mahi catch. Courtesy: Maryland DNR

Frashure told the DNR it took 20 to 30 minutes to reel in the fish.

The previous record of 72.8 pounds was set three weeks ago.

