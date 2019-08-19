Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s going to be hot Monday in Baltimore.
Temperatures are expected to reach around 99 degrees and heat index values could be as high as 103.
New record high of 99 degrees set at BWI .. previous record was 97! Stay cool! #WJZ
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) August 19, 2019
Officials have put the city under a Code Red for the day.
They advise that people stay hydrated and stay indoors, if possible, and to check on kids, pets and the elderly, who are especially susceptible to warm temperatures.
The city’s cooling centers will be open.
So far, 16 deaths in Maryland have been blamed on heat in 2019.
