BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday’s heat broke a more than 100-year-old Baltimore record.
The high was 99 degrees at BWI. The previous record for Aug. 19 was 97 degrees in 1914.
A code red alert is in effect for Baltimore Monday.
