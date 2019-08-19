By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday’s heat broke a more than 100-year-old Baltimore record.

The high was 99 degrees at BWI. The previous record for Aug. 19 was 97 degrees in 1914.

A code red alert is in effect for Baltimore Monday.

