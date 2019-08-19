Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide in Southwest Baltimore late Sunday evening.
At around 11:28 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard where they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He died from his injuries, police said.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the location and assumed control of the investigation.
Shortly after, a 19-year-old requested a medic in the 2200 block of Washington Boulevard. He had a gunshot wound to the groin.
Detectives believe the men were shot during the same incident.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.
You must log in to post a comment.