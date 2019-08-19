Comments
GLEN ARM, Md. (WJZ) — Police are still investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in Glen Arm that left two people injured.
Baltimore County police officers responded to the unit block of Running Fox Road for a shooting at around 1 a.m.
There they found two victims, a 16-year-old teenaged boy, and an 18-year-old man, both suffering from trauma to the body. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
The victims are both expected to survive their injuries.
Police believe this was an isolated incident.
If anyone has information about this case, please call 9-1-1.
You must log in to post a comment.