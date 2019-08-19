PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Health department officials are asking for help identifying a good Samaritan who removed a dead raccoon from a road in Baltimore County after the agency learned the animal was infected with rabies.
The department was called to the unit block of Slade Avenue in Pikesville Friday on a report a raccoon had been hit by a vehicle. After tests, officials said they learned the animal was rabid.
Officials are urging the good Samaritan, described as a male in his late thirties with brown hair and glasses and driving a four-door Toyota sedan, to seek medical treatment immediately since contact with a rabid animal can be deadly.
Anyone who may know the man’s identity is asked to call the county’s health department at 410-887-5963 during normal business hours or 410-832-7182 after business hours.
