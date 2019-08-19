SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a home invasion that happened early Monday morning in Sykesville.
The suspect is described as white man, wearing dark clothing and driving a dark blue or black pickup truck.
The victim has not been identified, and was not injured during the incident.
Around 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 1100 block of Liberty Road after the victim, who escaped from being restrained by the suspect, was able to get to a phone and call 9-1-1.
Troopers were told by the victim who said an unknown man entered his home, showed him a handgun and demanded money. The suspect forcibly restrained the victim in the dining room of the house and began to search the home for more money.
After the suspect fled, the victim was able to free himself and call the police.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000. Calls may remain confidential.
