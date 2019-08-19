LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a robbery at a DashIn in Linthicum early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the DashIn at 724 Nursery Road at around 2:30 a.m.
Officers learned that two men, both thin and between 5’6 and 5’8 tall, wearing masks entered the store armed with handguns.
The suspects announced a robbery and during the robbery a shot was fired toward the clerk’s foot.
The clerk was injured but police said it’s unclear if the injury was caused by the bullet or by shrapnel- but the injuries were not life-threatening.
The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
This case is being investigated by the Commercial and Bank Robbery Unit and anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-4720 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
