BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two separate shootings in southwest Baltimore Monday night left two men injured, police said.
Police were called to the first shooting around 8:15 p.m. near Windsor Mill Road at Forest Park Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and shoulder.
He was taken to an area hospital where he is in serious but stable condition, police said.
An early investigation showed the man was in the 2100 block of Tucker Lane when a man tried to rob him.
The second shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Pen Lucy Road.
Police arriving to the scene found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment; police did not provide any information about his condition.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
