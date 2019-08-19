Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We reached a record high of 99 at BWI Monday, and with high humidity it felt like a sizzling 105 for a short time during the afternoon.
A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms did pop up, but they were few and far between. Tuesday will not be nearly as hot with a high of 92, but more chances of storms will be around tomorrow.
Our normal high is now 85 degrees, and it finally appears we will actually see a nice cool down by the end of the week, with very pleasant drier and cooler air coming our way!
Hold out for a few more hot and humid days and you will be rewarded!
-Bob Turk
