BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Baltimore that left a man and a teenager injured Tuesday night.
Police responded to the 3100 block of West North Ave. around 8:09 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Southwest District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
