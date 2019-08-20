  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Baltimore that left a man and a teenager injured Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 3100 block of West North Ave. around 8:09 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Southwest District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

