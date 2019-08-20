BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are responding to a shooting at a shopping center in northeast Baltimore.
A McDonald’s drive-thru and a gas station are roped off with crime scene tape, as is a nearby apartment complex.
Baltimore City and County Police working a scene along Perring Manor Road. Nearby McDonalds and Exxon Gas station also involved – both blocked off with crime scene tape. Multiple evidence markers on the ground. @wjz pic.twitter.com/rrUVGTYwoS
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) August 20, 2019
Police from both agencies were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. since it is right along the city/county line.
Chopper 13 was over the scene.
WJZ has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more details as they become available.
