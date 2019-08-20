BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services is searching for a man who removed a rabid racoon from a roadway on Friday.
Baltimore County Police responded to a call about a racoon that was hit by a car in the unit block of Slade Avenue.
The raccoon tested positive for rabies and now the department is asking for help identifying the person who removed the dead animal from the road.
He is described as a white man in his late 30s with brown hair, wearing glasses and driving a Toyota four-door sedan, and the health department says it is “vital” the man seek medical treatment immediately.
They remind the public that contact with a rabid animal may result in death.
They also advise the man or anyone who may have had direct exposure to the raccoon to seek immediate medical attention.
If you have any information about the identity of this person, you may contact the Department of Health at410-887-5963 Monday through Friday during regular business hours, or 410-832-7182 after normal business hours.
You must log in to post a comment.