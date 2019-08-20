Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Symphony Musicians will hold an hour long concert for cars driving during rush hour Tuesday.
The musicians will be set up along the 1400 block of North Charles Street, between Mt. Royal Ave. and the JFX northbound ramp.
The curbside concert will be from 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. and will feature the music of Bach, Handel, Mozart, and more. Officials said in a statement that this will be a way to reach area residents and commuters as they make their way home.
This is now the 10th week of a lockout due to a lack of funds.
BSO Will Offer Musicians Health Benefits During Lockout
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra intends to open its 2019-20 season on Sept. 9 — when musicians will begin work and benefits will continue.
You must log in to post a comment.