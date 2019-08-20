BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of a building has collapsed on Greenmount Ave at Preston in East Baltimore.
No one appears injured, but there is no confirmation from police as of now.
Police blocked off Greenmount Ave at around 11:10 a.m.
Firefighters are at the scene as well, WJZ’s Hellgren says there was a loud boom and the bricks fell.
The building appears to be vacant, but firefighters are still checking to make sure no one was injured.
Neighbors said the building recently caught fire after it was hit by lightning.
