PHILADELPHIA (WJZ) — U.S. Women’s Soccer star Carli Lloyd visited the Ravens and Eagles joint practice on Tuesday and showed off her leg.
Lloyd nailed a 55-yard field goal attempt during practice.
Ravens punter Sam Koch was the holder for Lloyd who put the ball right through the uprights.
Now that we have your attention, here’s a 55-yarder! pic.twitter.com/7k2WeQNUso
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2019
Lloyd and the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team are coming off of a World Cup victory.
The Ravens and Eagles will clash Thursday night in week three of the preseason.
