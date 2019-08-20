  • WJZ 13On Air

PHILADELPHIA (WJZ) — U.S. Women’s Soccer star Carli Lloyd visited the Ravens and Eagles joint practice on Tuesday and showed off her leg.

Lloyd nailed a 55-yard field goal attempt during practice.

Ravens punter Sam Koch was the holder for Lloyd who put the ball right through the uprights.

Lloyd and the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team are coming off of a World Cup victory.

The Ravens and Eagles will clash Thursday night in week three of the preseason.

