PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — State and local officials are reminding drivers to be cautious and stay alert as school buses and kids return to streets and sidewalks this fall.
The State Highway Administration and AAA Mid-Atlantic held an event at Summit Park Elementary School in Pikesville Tuesday, stressing the importance of drivers and pedestrians being aware of their surroundings.
The administration’s “Look Up, Look Out” campaign is aimed at educating pedestrians and drivers on safe commuting. It will include billboards, public-service announcements and social media efforts.
Officials said pedestrians should use sidewalks and marked crosswalks wherever possible, look both ways before crossing the street and avoid distractions from music and cell phones.
Drivers are being reminded to stop for pedestrians, put down the phone and obey speed limits. Drivers in both directions are also required to stop for a school bus with its stop sign extended and lights flashing.
“As you prepare to head #BacktoSchool, remember to buckle up every seat, every time. Also ensure your child is in the correct seat” Dr. Tim Kerns, @tzd_maryland VJ #MDOTsafety pic.twitter.com/EqJjnnomKU
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 20, 2019
SHA said 133 pedestrians were killed in Maryland last year and 214 school-aged kids were injured while walking to and from school.
