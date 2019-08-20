Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A new Giant Food is coming to Baltimore County.
Giant Food is set to open a new store in Owings Mills on Friday, the company announced.
The new store will feature over 66,730 square feet to house expanded departments, unique product offerings for shoppers, and the new Giant pickup service.
This is the first store to be built from the ground up with Giant’s new in-store format and design.
Upgraded features at the new store include expanded hot and prepared food selections, fresh sushi, an extensive organic section, a PNC Bank, a Starbucks, and a full-service Giant Pharmacy.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday.
