PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 39-year-old inmate at the Maryland Correctional Training Facility in Hagerstown has been indicted in the murder of a fellow inmate in May, state police said Tuesday.
Thomas Cole, 39, is charged with second-degree murder and associated assault charges in connection with 56-year-old Ronnie Harris’ death.
Harris had been found unresponsive on a housing tier May 29. He died a day later at a hospital.
The medical examiner’s office in Washington, D.C. ruled Harris’ death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.
