BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS provided an update on Layla, a dog who was found in a Baltimore alley with severe neck injuries.

Layla was standing in an alleyway in the Forest Park neighborhood, tied on a cord that led to her backyard. Her collar was so tight, it split her neck open, digging several inches into her skin.

BARCS said that Layla was able to have an initial surgery on her neck, but that she, “is still not out of the woods.”

BARCS also said that Layla’s injuries were so severe that there will be a long medical journey ahead.

The costs of Layla’s future medical expenses are not yet known at this time.

BARCS is currently seeking donations for the care of Layla.

