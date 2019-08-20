Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Weather, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms could be headed across Maryland on Tuesday, with severe thunderstorm watches in parts of the state.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Marys, Washington counties and Baltimore City until 9 p.m.

