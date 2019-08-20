Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms could be headed across Maryland on Tuesday, with severe thunderstorm watches in parts of the state.
There is a severe thunderstorm watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Marys, Washington counties and Baltimore City until 9 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for central Maryland until 9pm. Storms approaching Hagerstown at 3pm and will continue moving east through the afternoon and evening. Main threats are strong winds gusts and hail. Updated forecast on #WJZ at 4pm. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/FanSCUSVkM
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) August 20, 2019
