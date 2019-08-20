BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The elevator doors open Wednesday to a new era of healing at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
It’s an entire floor of new technology, designed down to the detail, renovated to help rehabilitate patients recovering from strokes, amputations and other conditions.
A crosswalk button and a bright white mailbox are not exactly what you’d expect to find in a hospital, but it is what you’ll see on floor five of the hospital.
“The new technology, the open floor plan, all of these things I think will help us work as a team. We also have a number of technological features to accommodate our increasingly complex patient population,” said Dr. Kritis Dasgupta.
Dr. Dasgupta said the center will see people who have had strokes, spinal cord injuries, amputations and other complex cases requiring a range of treatment- right down to helping patients practice real-world scenarios.
The advanced technology includes a simulated marketplace where patients can practice everyday skills like picking out their groceries, taking them to the cashier and even loading them into the trunk of their car.
The training is ultimately designed to move them from the fifty patient rooms on the fifth floor of MedStar back out to their homes and neighborhoods.
“Patients can use the most advanced technology that we have here, especially patients that are more impaired, more debilitated and more dependant. We have a whole room that can make them more independent.” said physical therapist Maggie Lister.
