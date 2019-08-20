  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Tire slashing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway after several cars’ tires were slashed in a North Baltimore community.

The slashings happened on Northwood Drive, police said they got the call at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police took 12 reports on the scene, but neighbors said 20 tires were slashed overall.

Repairment fixed what they could, as tow trucks were called in for the more heavily damaged vehicles.

The cost of the total damage is estimated to be in the thousands.

Anyone with information can call Baltimore police.

Comments