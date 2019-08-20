BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the exhibits at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum typically features serious, but important topics like slavery and civil rights, their newest exhibit is a little different.

This one is focusing on black action figures and superheroes.

It’s EMPOWERED! Black Action Figures, Superheroes & Collectibles at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture. Black Panther, Meteor Man and Storm are featured.

“I thought it was pretty awesome. I think it’s cool for kids to be able to see diverse representations of superheroes in popular culture, so,” said Crystal Nwachu.

The change of speed exhibit is designed to attract a new audience.

“This is something different, and that’s what we like to do. We want to have the diversity of our collections and exhibitions and that will draw a diversity of visitors to the museum,” said executive director Jackie Copeland.

On loan from collector Robert Hall, it features different African American action figures, dolls and film clips.

“I think that in collecting these things, and showing these things as an educational tool they speak a lot to the diversity in our culture,” Hall said.

“It’s always exciting because to me it says they see themselves,” He added.

The exhibit opens to the public Wednesday and runs through February 2020.