WASHINGTON (WJZ) — More than 135,000 pounds of fully-cooked chicken products from multiple brands are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the USDA announced Tuesday.
The products, from the Tip Top, Perdue, Gordon, Sysco and West Creek brands, were sold to restaurants, hotels and other institutions across the country.
Affected products were produced on January 21 and have “PACK DATE 01/21/19” on the label, as well as a recall bear establishment number “P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the case.
Canadian health officials first alerted the U.S to the contamination over the weekend after a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, confusion, loss of balance and other gastrointestinal issues. It can be fatal in older adults and those with weakened immune systems.
Those who may have eaten the recalled items and gotten sick within two months after eating them should seek medical care.
Institutions with the affected items should not serve them and should instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
A full list of the recalled items is below.
You must log in to post a comment.