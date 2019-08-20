Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington, who was shot a week and a half ago during an attempted armed robbery, continues to recover at Shock Trauma and “still has a long way to go,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said Tuesday.
Harrison visited the injured sergeant Monday and said Carrington’s health is progressing.
Last week, the department shared a video message from Carrington in his hospital bed, pledging to return to the force soon.
“I’m 10-8. I’ll be back,” he said, referencing a police code for an in-service officer.
No arrests have been made in connection with Carrington’s shootings, though police are following leads and leaving no stone unturned, Harrison said.
