BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington, who was shot a week and a half ago during an attempted armed robbery, continues to recover at Shock Trauma and “still has a long way to go,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said Tuesday.

Harrison visited the injured sergeant Monday and said Carrington’s health is progressing.

Last week, the department shared a video message from Carrington in his hospital bed, pledging to return to the force soon.

“I’m 10-8. I’ll be back,” he said, referencing a police code for an in-service officer.

No arrests have been made in connection with Carrington’s shootings, though police are following leads and leaving no stone unturned, Harrison said.

